Ariana Grande Shares the Advice She Got From Kristin Chenoweth That 'Changed My Entire Life'

Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth couldn't be more excited to be working together on The Voice!

Kristin is the celeb Battle Rounds advisor for Team Ari this season, and last week, they shared the adorable story of how they met (backstage at Wicked when Ari was 10, of course). This week's rehearsal raves, however, were devoted to how much they've learned from each other.

"She teaches me all the time," Kristin noted in a super sweet clip she shared to social media on Monday.

"Shut up!" Ariana fired back, telling her team members, Raquel Trinidad and Hailey Mia, "I learned everything I know from watching this woman, so, no."

It's not just talk. Ari went on to share a life lesson she learned from the Broadway legend that shaped the way she looks at her career and her life.

"When we were doing Hairspray Live, you would pitch a joke, or like, a melody change here and there, and ask, 'Does this add value?'" she recalled to Kristin. "As a performer, to me, that changed my life entirely."

"Now, when I’m writing songs, or performing songs, if I’m gonna do a run, I want to make sure that it adds value and that it has intention,” Ari continued, reiterating, "That changed my entire life. I’ve never looked at anything the same way again. I swear to god. I’m literally eating my breakfast, like, 'Does this add value?'"

On Monday, a source told ET that Ari has been loving her first season on The Voice so far, despite the sometimes agonizing decisions she has to make as a coach during the Battle Rounds.

"She has looked up to the coaches for a while and she and Kelly have really formed a strong friendship," the source noted. "Ariana loves that this allows people to see her talents beyond her singing -- she’s a writer and producer, and very knowledgeable about music. [She] is also having fun and loves joking around with the coaches."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from Ari's debut season in the video below.