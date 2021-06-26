Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Throwback in Celebration of Her 28th Birthday

The "Positions" singer turned 28 on Saturday and celebrated her birthday by sharing the most adorable throwback of herself as a baby. The photo is a close up of her face while she's getting what appears to be a bath.

"hbd tiny, i am taking care of you!" the birthday girl captioned the sweet snap. The comments section was filled with birthday messages from famous friends like John Legend, Khloe Kardashian, Donatella Versace and many more.

Her former Victorious co-star, Victoria Justice, also wrote, "Adorable & happy b day!! 🎈 ❤️."

She also took to her Instagram Story to thank everyone for their birthday messages.

"Too many beautiful things to repost I am bad at this these days but I feel so deeply grateful & loved," she wrote, adding, "Thank you so much."

Instagram Story

Just last week, Grande teamed up with James Corden for a Late Late Show skit celebrating lockdowns ending in the U.S.

In a funny spoof of the Hairspray opening song, "Good Morning Baltimore," the pals and theater lovers sang "No Lockdowns Anymore." The sketch marked one of her first television appearances since she secretly tied the knot with husband Dalton Gomez. She had also previously performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Meanwhile, it appears as though Grande and Gomez are settling into life as newlyweds. A source told ET last week that the pop star feels "relaxed" in her relationship after tying the knot, and not as concerned about being "scrutinized in the media."

"Ariana and Dalton have really been enjoying married life," the source shared. "Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."

"Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease," the source added. "They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."

See more in the video below.