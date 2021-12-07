Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon Debut 'It Was a… (Masked Christmas)' Song

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon -- it's the trio the music world didn't need they needed but got after a comedic, yet masterful, performance in "It Was a… (Masked Christmas)" song.

The pandemic-themed holiday song dropped at midnight but the music video made its debut Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 3-minute song is an ode to the pandemic and what everyone's been through, highs and lows.

"It's basically about, like, how last year was just rough on everybody," Fallon explained. "And, you know, I just wanted to say, it's going to get better. It really is going to get better, trust me."

The music video features Grande and Fallon wearing matching white sweaters while belting out vocals and keeping a straight face while performing funny stunts, including wearing animated masks with each other's mouths while singing along.

Some of the lyrics include, "It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house/We covered our nose, and covered our mouth/But it's Christmas time. We'll be in line for a booster."

Megan, donning a nurse's uniform and syringes doubling as long nails, raps, "This Christmas imma make it count. No more quarantine on the couch. This year hang that mistletoe. Imma kiss everybody that I know. This year's different, you can tell. Deck those halls and jingle bells."

"Put Purell on everything. Turkey, eggnog, candy cane. Hey Ho. There's a good chance of snow. Hey Ho. Somebody wipe Rudolph's nose. Ho Hey. I promise we'll be okay."

Fallon, who called "It Was a ... (Masked Christmas) a comedy song, said the track had been months in the making. On his show, Fallon said he was introduced to a couple of producers who helped him with the song. Later, Fallon said he played the track to a couple of label execs, who, according to Fallon, responded to him by shaking his hand and assuring him he's got a hit on his hands.

The late-night host goes on to explain he immediately thought about Grande for the project but felt it would be a long shot, especially after revealing he didn't immediately hear back from the "7 Rings" singer. Then, Fallon says Grande texted him saying she loved the track and was all in on the project.

Fallon said Grande asked who would drop bars for the rap portion, adding he was shocked to hear Grande drop Megan Thee Stallion's name, who, of course, said yes.