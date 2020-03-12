Ariana Grande Kisses Boyfriend Dalton Gomez in Rare Pic

Ariana Grande is packing on the PDA with Dalton Gomez! The 27-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to share pics of her real estate agent beau.

In one of the black-and-white photos, Grande and Gomez are sharing a sweet kiss. The pair look happy and in love in the shot, which features a Christmas tree in the background.

Another pic from the post shows Gomez getting another kiss on the lips -- this one from Grande's dog, Myron. Gomez, wearing a baseball hat and a hoodie, smiles down at the pup in the pic.

Other pics in the post include shots of the moon, Grande's Christmas decorations and the singer's pups.

"Some life stuff :)," Grande captioned the post.

Grande and Gomez have been romantically linked since March. In May, a source told ET that she and Dalton were "in a really good place" when it comes to their relationship, as quarantining together amid COVID-19 gave them "quality time together."

The pair made things Instagram official in June. Following that relationship milestone, Grande expressed her love for her beau on Instagram in honor of his birthday.

"HBD to my baby, my best friend, my fav part of all the days :) I love u," she wrote at the time.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.