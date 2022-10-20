Apple to Release Stephen Curry Documentary 'Underrated' From A24 and Ryan Coogler

Apple Original Films is bringing Stephen Curry's story to the screen. On Wednesday, Apple announced that it has acquired a documentary feature film telling the story of the NBA and Golden State Warriors star titled Underrated. Directed by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks, the film is being produced by A24, Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler, and producer Erick Peyton.

A press release explains that Underrated features the breakout story of Curry and his historic success during the 2008 March Madness NCAA Tournament. The film will also cover the father of three's record-shattering and game-changing playing style that turned him from an overlooked prospect to an NBA legend. It will culminate in his incredible 2022 run to a fourth NBA title and his first NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy.

The project hails from A24 and Unanimous's first-look deal.

Curry recently celebrated three major milestones, returning to his alma mater, Davidson College, last month for a one-man graduation ceremony.

The 34-year-old originally attended the North Carolina liberal arts college from 2006 to 2009, and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in May, 13 years after he left to enter the NBA.

But Curry didn't just receive his diploma during the ceremony; the NBA star was also honored for his athletic excellence as Davidson inducted him into their Athletics Hall of Fame and retired his number 30 jersey, becoming the first player to have their jersey retired at the college.

The NBA MVP was joined by his family and friends to celebrate the major milestone, including his wife, Ayesha Curry.

Back in May, Curry celebrated earning his degree with a series of photos on social media, calling the degree a "dream come true."

"Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!" Curry wrote. "Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through."