Anya Taylor-Joy on Possibly Revisiting 'Queen's Gambit' for Season 2 After Golden Globe Win (Exclusive)

The Queen's Gambit was only meant to be one season -- but could Anya Taylor-Joy's Golden Globe win change that? The actress opened up about the possibility while speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier shortly after winning Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

"Maybe," she said. "Not to disappoint anybody, but we just never thought about it. It was always a sapling to tree transition. You see her grow, you leave her in a good place. So we were genuinely surprised when people were like, 'Where's season 2?'"

"That being said, I adore the entire team that made it and I would jump at the chance to work with them again," she added.

Taylor-Joy stars as orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix series, which also won Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at Sunday's Golden Globes.

"One of my favorite things about her was because she was raised in this interesting way, she never really saw her gender as something that told her what she could or couldn't want. And I really enjoyed playing that, especially in the context of the '60s," Taylor-Joy said of her character. "So I think more than playing a strong woman, I feel very honored to have played such an interesting, complex person. And I'm very proud of that."

"I'm just so grateful that people connected to this story and connected with that as much as they did because she means so much to me," she added. "Whenever you do a project, it kind of feels like you're throwing your baby out of a window and when people catch it, that's just the best feeling in the world."

The actress traded Beth's red hair for long blonde locks at Sunday's ceremony, and wore Dior Haute Couture.

"We have had so much fun," she said of getting ready for the big night. "We have treated this entire experience like prom because I never went to prom, so we have had a really good time. And the benefit of not being in the room is that I got to change outfits, so I got two outfits tonight, which feels pretty cool."

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As far as her after-Globes plans: "I think I am going to breathe for a heartbeat and try and understand what is going on and then I am going to put on some music, have a dance with my best friends and probably end up in bed with a grilled cheese watching a movie," Taylor-Joy shared. "That's kind of the dream right now."