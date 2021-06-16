Anthony Mackie to Host the 2021 ESPYS

Anthony Mackie is taking on a new role!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star is set to host the 2021 ESPYS. This year's celebration will take place from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City on Saturday, July 10. Mackie will be joined by a number of the biggest stars in the sports and entertainment industry, as they celebrate major sports achievements, remember unforgettable moments, and honor the leading performers and performances.

"I’m excited to be hosting this year’s ESPYS and to celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year," the actor said in a statement on Wednesday. "They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone. As an avid sports fan myself, I can’t wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments!"

Among the awards presented during the telecast include the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Amid the pandemic, the annual awards show will follow the 2020 COVID-19 Return to Work Safety Agreement with the AMPTP and all relevant city, state and CDC guidelines. Additionally, the ESPYS help "raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $134 million for the V Foundation over the past 28 years. The ESPYS are co-produced by Full Day Productions."

Last year's ceremony was held virtually and was hosted by Russell Wilson, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe.

Mackie, on his end, has taken on the mantle of Captain America in his Disney+ series. ET spoke with the Marvel actor in April about the historic moment and how his children hilariously reacted.

"My little ones are looking at the screen and they're like, 'Dad, that guy looks just like you.' I'm like, 'I know,'" Mackie shared. "The 5-year-old goes, 'He sounds like you too.' The older two are like, 'I can't believe these dudes aren't getting it.' But they can't put together that I'm on TV and on the couch at the same time. So, the little one goes, 'You know, Dad, you could be Captain America'" I was like, 'Thanks, man. I appreciate it.' And then they just walk off and go play with their Legos."

The 2021 ESPYS will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For more on Mackie, see below.