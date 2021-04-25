Anthony Hopkins Wins Best Actor Oscar in Shocking Upset, Internet Reacts

Boseman, who died last August after a cancer battle, was a frontrunner to win his first Academy Award posthumously for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Instead, Hopkins made a different kind of Oscar history as the oldest actor to take home the statuette at 83 years old.

The final award of the night was presented by last year's Oscar victor in the category, Joaquin Phoenix, who prefaced the winner by saying, "It's a shame that we have to choose just one." Hopkins was not present at the awards show, which was broadcast live from Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles, nor was he in attendance in one of the handful of satellite locations across the world. Phoenix accepted the award on Hopkins' behalf.

The other nominees in Hopkins' category included a diverse field, including Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Steven Yeun for Minari, Riz Ahmed for The Sound of Metal and Gary Oldman for Mank. Hopkins' latest win marks his second career Oscar, following his 1992 victory for The Silence of the Lambs. He was also nominated two other times for Best Lead Actor -- 1994's The Remains of the Day and 1996's Nixon -- and twice more for Best Supporting Actor -- 1998's Amistad and 2020's The Two Popes.

It was an abrupt ending to a three-hour Oscars telecast that featured many historic winners, but lacked the usual pizazz and glamour usually tied to the Academy Awards. Oscar producers, which included filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, also switched up tradition by awarding Best Picture -- often the final award -- earlier in the evening and ending the night with the lead acting awards.

Fans were quick to react to the sudden end to this year's awards season by taking to Twitter to air our their frustrations, with one viewer calling it the "worst ending to the Oscars in years."

Wait they didn't save The Best Actor award in the end for a Chadwick Boseman tribute ?? pic.twitter.com/tzLrqCGOBV — Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 26, 2021

Me at the very abrupt ending of the Oscars- pic.twitter.com/a8bfuIes1T — Liz (@napsandtweets) April 26, 2021

That Chadwick snub was the worst ending to the #Oscars in YEARS. — Instigator, Esq. (@mzmelbs) April 26, 2021

That might be the most abrupt ending to an award show ever. Why did they move best picture? Whatever the rationale I’m sure that wasn’t the intended outcome #Oscars — Aisling Kane (@AislingxKane) April 26, 2021

This is a comment on the producers, not the result of the final award:



LOLOLOLOOOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOOLOLMFAOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) April 26, 2021

SAME BUT WITH 🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/F80OhtZTeY — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) April 26, 2021

lol @ ending on a dude who did not come to the show — Alex Friedman (@kosherhotdogz) April 26, 2021

so the #Oscars will mint an N/F/T of Chadwick’s face, but not give him a post-humous award. they’ll set Best Actor as the last category to let us believe they’re not tainting his passing with a 1.5x In Memoriam segment?????? fuck that shit — amber leigh 💕 (@mbrleigh) April 26, 2021

Nothing changes the fact that Boseman was one of the most brilliant actors of this era who made a tremendous impact in a short period of time & that he’ll be remembered forever. Awards don’t make or break that. — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 26, 2021

I think it would be ok if, next time, we let the #Oscars producers know the winners in advance — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) April 26, 2021

I'm stumped, too. But, in retrospect, feels fitting the Soderbergh Oscars ended with a heist. — Sandra Gonzalez (@TheSandraG) April 26, 2021

that ending was somehow the exact opposite of the moonlight ending — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) April 26, 2021

Warren Beatty sleeping easy tonight knowing he is no longer involved with the most chaotic Oscars ending in recent memory — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) April 26, 2021

Now you all know how Game of Thrones fans felt. — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) April 26, 2021

