Anthony Anderson's Wife Alvina Files for Divorce After 22 Years of Marriage

Anthony Anderson's marriage is coming to an end. According to court documents obtained by ET on Monday, Alvina Anderson, Anthony's wife of 22 years, filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts, citing "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for the split.

The pair is still legally married and as there are no minor children shared between the two, no custody agreements need to be made.

In the new filing, Alvina lists the date of separation as "TBD" and has asked for spousal support. "All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown," the court docs read.

The 51-year-old actor grew up in Compton, California, and attended Howard University. He and Alvina started out as high school sweethearts and wed in September 1999.

Anthony's eight-year tenure as the fictional patriarch of the Johnson family on ABC's Black-ish is drawing to a close as he begins a new journey reprising his role as Det. Kevin Bernard in NBC's revival season of Law & Order.

ET spoke with the actor about his return last month, with Anthony exclaiming that he's excited to be back.

"I’m feeling great about it. Its been a 12-year hiatus since we last shot Law & Order, and a lot of things have happened in everybody’s lives since then. So I’m excited for the show to premiere. It was as if I never left, you know?... And it's a great cast. The chemistry is great between all of us and, like I said, it was like a homecoming for me."

The long-awaited new season of Law & Order airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.