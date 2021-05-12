'Annie Live!' Musical Event Coming to NBC This Holiday Season

Annie is the next Broadway show that's getting the live musical treatment!

NBC announced on Wednesday that its newest live musical event will be Annie Live!, set to air this holiday season and based on the beloved seven-time Tony Award-winning hit. Robert Greenblatt will executive produce the telecast along with Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on all of NBC's live musicals since 2013, including The Sound of Music Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

"As we look to drive big live audiences for NBC, we could think of no better way than to bring back the network’s holiday musical tradition," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "And there are no better partners to do this with than the incredible Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt, who oversaw every live musical during the years he ran NBC. Under their leadership, Annie Live! will bring a fresh perspective to this timeless classic, coupling a dynamic first-class creative team with casting choices that will ensure this is a must-watch event for the whole family."

"It is a joy to come back to NBC and produce a new live musical, a form I loved bringing back to life with my partners Neil Meron and the late Craig Zadan," added Greenblatt. "We're thrilled to work with Susan Rovner and her new team because they share our belief in the power of broadcast television to bring families together for events like these."

Meron shared similar sentiments in his own statement, writing, "There are few musicals like Annie where you know the words to every song and the overriding message -- especially in the trying times we live in -- is optimism."

"The song 'Tomorrow' means more than ever now," he added, "and it's not lost on us that even Franklin Roosevelt and his New Deal are impacted by this little orphan who simply believes in the goodness of everyone!"

Alex Rudzinski (Hairspray Live!, Grease Live! and Rent: Live) will serve as Live Television Director and Executive Producer for Annie Live!, with Lear deBessonet as director and choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Other members of the production team include Paul Tazewell (costumes), Jason Sherwood (scenery) and Stephen Oremus (music). A full cast list has yet to be announced.