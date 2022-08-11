Anne Heche's Car Crash No Longer Under Investigation, LAPD Says

Anne Heche's car crash is no longer under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department following the actress' death.

In a statement to ET, the LAPD says, "As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case. Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case."

The statement added, "When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."

While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of death according to California law, Heche's rep told ET. Heche has not been taken off life support because doctors are working to determine if her organs are viable, as the late actress was an organ donor, her rep also noted.

Just days after crashing her blue Mini Cooper into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, the LAPD said the actress was under investigation for felony traffic DUI and hit-and-run in relation to the the car crash.

LAPD officials also told ET that investigators had obtained a warrant for a blood draw on the day of the crash, and were investigating what role drugs or alcohol may have played in the harrowing collision.

It was later revealed that Heche "had narcotics in her system," according to the LAPD, with multiple outlets citing law enforcement sources reporting that cocaine was detected in her blood.

Heche suffered severe burns as a result of the crash. She would ultimately slip into a coma in "extreme critical condition." A rep would later tell ET that she was not expected to recover from her injuries after she suffered "a severe anoxic brain injury."

Following her death, the woman whose home Heche crashed into -- igniting a fire that resulted in the home becoming inhabitable -- reacted to the news by calling it "devastating."

"Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them," Lynne Mishele said of Heche's two sons -- Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13. "This entire situation is tragic. There really are just no words. I'm sending love to everyone involved."