Anne Heche's 14-Year-Old Son Atlas Breaks Silence Following Mom's Death

Anne Heche's 14-year-old son is breaking his silence on his mother's death nearly six months after she crashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"My mom was the brightest person I've ever known," Atlas Heche Tupper says in a statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine. "She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her."

In the same article for the Los Angeles Inquisitor, Atlas' father, the actor James Tupper, also remembered his late ex for her "love and energy."

"Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, he was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy," he says. "She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds."

In the months since Heche's death, there have been a lot of moving parts -- from the pending release of a second memoir to the handling of her estate as it continues winding through the court system.

At the moment, Homer is the administrator and personal representative of his late mother's estate. He was appointed back in December. Since then, there have been at least three creditors' claims against the estate.

According to court documents, the homeowner of the house Heche crashed into is asking for at least $2 million. The renter of that same house, Lynne Mishele, is also seeking at least $2 million.

Then there's one of Heche's ex's, Thomas Jane, who claims he loaned Heche some $137,000 plus another $9,814.79 in interest that has accrued -- at $18.77 per day -- since Nov. 8, 2022, plus another $2,291.85 in late charges, for a total of $149,106.04. These claims are still pending in court.

Tupper has also accused Homer of mistreating Atlas, a claim Homer has denied.