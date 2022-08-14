Anne Heche to be Taken Off Life Support, Organ Recipients Identified

Anne Heche will be taken off life support and her organs are set to be donated after the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, her spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The 53-year-old was deemed brain dead on August 12, despite her heart still beating, which is the definition of death according to California law, Heche's rep told ET at the time.

Heche was being held on life support in order to donate her organs. Now, the Six Days star will reportedly be taken off medical assistance Sunday afternoon and her organ recipients have been identified.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," Heche's rep told ET in a statement on Friday. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

On August 5, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home a little before 11 a.m. P.T. in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. It took nearly 60 firefighters to rescue her from the wreckage that ignited a fire that raged so out of control, Heche was rushed to a nearby hospital with burns, and the home became uninhabitable.

The fiery car crash, it would later become clear, was her third car crash within a 30-minute span.

Heche was best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days and many others. Heche earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her role in Another World. She portrayed Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. Those roles also earned her two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Following her death, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer, who was his mother's lead advocate following the crash, also reacted to the actress' death in a statement.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he told ET of himself and his 13-year-old brother. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," he added. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."