Anne Heche, Charlbi Dean, Tom Sizemore and More Omitted From 2023 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Segment

So who didn't make the cut? There was a bit of an uproar online on Sunday over the late stars who didn't end up featured in the 2023 Oscars "In Memoriam" segment.
While this year's tribute to those stars we've lost was moving and emotional -- featuring a tearful introduction from John Travolta and a powerful performance of "Calling All Angels" by Lennt Kravitz -- glaring omission of some big-name stars shook up some viewers at home.
Anne Heche -- who died following a fiery car crash in August at the age of 53 -- was not a part of the segment, despite her many film roles.
Also absent from the televised tribute was longtime film veteran Tom Sizemore -- who died on Mar. 3, at age 61, two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm that left him hospitalized.
One of the most surprising omissions was that of Charlbi Dean, who died on Aug. 22 at age 32, given that dean has a prominent role in Triangle of Sadness, which was nominated for three Oscars at this year's ceremony.
Other stars who were notably missing from the broadcast's tribute segment included screen veteran Paul Sorvino, Tremors star Fred Ward, comedian Gilbert Gottfried, beloved comic actor Leslie Jordan, actress Cindy Williams, longtime journalist Barbara Walters and Lisa Marie Presley, who collaborated with director Baz Luhrmann on his Oscar-nominated biopic Elvis.
In an effort to defend their choices, and honor all the stars who have died this past year, the show directed viewers to the longer In Memoriam tribute on their website, but many fans were confused and upset about the decisions that went into choosing who to honor during the show itself.
