Annaleigh Ashford Channels Her Inner Broadway Star in Musical 'B Positive' Main Titles

B Positive has gotten the Broadway bug.

Series star Annaleigh Ashford channels her theater persona for new musical main titles for CBS' sophomore comedy, which will officially debut on Thursday's new episode.

In the 22-second clip, Ashford transforms into a Broadway star in a bright, sparkly blue leotard and feather boa as she shows off her stunning singing and dancing skills in an extravagant musical number as her castmate, Thomas Middleditch, floats on by -- literally.

Watch the new main titles below.

“Our new direction for the show takes off, as we follow Gina’s adventures at the retirement home, dealing with a colorful ensemble of residents played by Linda Lavin, Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Priscilla Lopez and Jim Beaver,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Jim Patterson and Warren Bell in a joint statement previewing Thursday's episode. “There are so many poignant and real (and funny) stories to be told about this generation -- stories that aren’t on television anywhere else.”

The trio added that the episode “seemed like the perfect place to showcase Annaleigh’s Broadway talent and some synchronized swimmers.”

According to the official synopsis, the episode -- titled “Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show” -- centers on Gina’s (Ashford) first day as the new owner of Valley Hills Retirement Home. She asks Drew (Middleditch) for help getting through to a short-tempered resident whose wife is sick.

B Positive airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

