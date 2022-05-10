Anna Kournikova Celebrates Enrique Iglesias' Birthday With Rare Family Photo

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova had a doubly celebration over the weekend with Mother's Day and the singer's 47th birthday!

The former pro tennis player took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a rare photo of the entire family showering mom and pops with lots of affection. In the photo, 4-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas are on Kournikova's lap while 2-year-old Mary sits comfortably on Iglesias' shoulders. The family dog is in the background chewing away.

Kournikova captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the most amazing Dad! We super love you!!!"

A photo of the family of five is rare, given the parents are super private. But they seem to enjoy spreading the love on special occasions.

The "Bailando" singer also took to Instagram on Sunday to give his wife and all mothers a shout-out on their special day. He posted a video of Kournikova rocking out with Mary. He captioned the post, "Happy Mother's Day ! To all the Mothers around the world, You rock 🤟❤️."

Kournikova and Iglesias welcomed their twins in December 2018 and Mary in January 2020. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, a source told ET at the time that the couple and their kids were enjoying "their quiet time in Miami" while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the addition of their daughter [in 2020], the focus has been on her but also giving the twins their alone time," the source said. "Enrique and Anna are very private and have been protective of the twins during COVID-19 with not many people getting the chance to be around them."

ET spoke with Iglesias back in March 2020, when he opened up about fatherhood and welcoming his daughter just a couple months before.

"I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time! I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world," Iglesias told ET, adding that he's "pretty hands on" when it comes to changing diapers and feeding.