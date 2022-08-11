Angelina Jolie Drops Daughter Zahara Off at College -- See the Heartfelt Moment

Angelina Jolie had a proud mom moment! On Wednesday, the mother of six was on hand to move her and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, into school at Spelman College.

In a video posted by the university’s VP of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, Ph.D., the 47-year-old actress chats with the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle, about the emotions she has since moving her daughter into school.

After someone off-camera asks Jolie how it feels to be a Spelman mom, the star says, “I’m gonna start crying.” She then quickly adds that she hasn’t done it yet.

Gayle -- who was seen rocking a Spelman t-shirt -- assures Jolie that the moving day was designed to help the parents get all the emotions out the way.

When asked again by the person holding the camera about being be a Spelman mom, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star beams as she replies, “I’m so excited.”

Before the clip ends, Jolie turns to Gayle and thanks her.

Spelman is just as excited about Zahara’s arrival as her mother. President Gayle tells ET, "We are honored that Zahara Jolie-Pitt and her family chose Spelman College, and we welcome Zahara enthusiastically into the Spelman sisterhood,” the school's president said.

“As the #1 HBCU in the country, there’s no place quite like Spelman, which has been an incubator for Black women’s education and excellence for more than 140 years. As well, it has a global network of alumnae that have and continue to change the world.”

Holloman echoed the president’s sentiments telling ET, “Spelman College is a magical place that provides excellence in education and a student life environment that is inclusive and diverse and allows women from different cultures and circumstances to be quickly integrated into Spelman life,” the Vice President for Student Affairs said.

“It warms our hearts to see Zahara, among 575 freshmen, on campus bonding with her Spelman sisters.”

Last month, Jolie shared that her and Pitt’s 17-year-old daughter would be attending the HBCU in the fall.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU,” the actress captioned a picture of Zahara posing with other Spelman ladies.

In a video posted by Spelman’s brother school, Morehouse, Jolie was seen hitting the dance floor and attempting to do the “Electric Slide” during the SpelHouse SendOff event that was held in Los Angeles for the two universities incoming freshman.

"We love to see it!" the college captioned the clip. "Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, incoming Spelmanite freshman, dances with Morehouse and Spelman alumni at the Los Angeles send off for incoming freshman students."

In the video, Jolie smiles and laughs as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. She eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.

Not present for either moment was Pitt and Jolie’s other children, Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 21.

Earlier this month, ET caught up with Pitt, who shared his desires for his and Jolie’s children. "I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish," he said.