Angela Lansbury Dead at 96: Josh Gad, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and More Stars Pay Tribute

Angela Lansbury is being remembered. Shortly after news broke on Tuesday that the celebrated actress died in her sleep at her Los Angeles home, tributes poured in on social media for the Murder, She Wrote star, who was days away from celebrating her 97th birthday at the time of her death.

"It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist," Josh Gad tweeted. "From Mame to Bedknobs to Murder She Wrote to [Beauty and the Beast] to Mary Poppins Returns she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend."

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled a memorable encounter he had with the late actress.

"I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead," he wrote on Twitter. "She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela."

I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022

Eric McCormack, who appeared alongside Lansbury in Broadway's The Best Man, wrote on Twitter that he feels "so privileged I got to spend time with this incredible woman."

"No one like her," he wrote. "Rest In Peace, Ms Angela."

So privileged I got to spend time with this incredible woman. No one like her. 💔 Rest In Peace, Ms Angela. ⁦@_AngelaLansbury⁩ ⁦@KerryButlerNyc⁩ ⁦@BrillCorey⁩ #GoreVidalsTheBestMan pic.twitter.com/dewX3lU0LL — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 11, 2022

Keep reading to see more celeb reactions to Lansbury's death.

angela lansbury forever — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury was not only a wonderful actor, she had a generous and kind heart.

So sad to loose her ♥️🕊♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/cs561PKqDF — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 11, 2022

Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one. pic.twitter.com/BJWL7HAcDX — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 11, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Angela Lansbury today. She'll forever be our Aunt March 💙 pic.twitter.com/90J8qHCfZy — PBS (@PBS) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury - She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, Entrancing Star of Stage and Screen, Dies at 96 - The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/Kve3ThYkH9 — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

The great Angela Lansbury - one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96 https://t.co/MSg4AtrIaH via @people — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 11, 2022

I will NEVER forget the magical night I got to perform in front of and get to MEET the legend, Angela Lansbury. She was a true giant and a kind, humble and charming person. I’m blessed to have met her. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/66dlAJmjlj — Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury was an incredible actress whose iconic work will keep her memory alive for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/bJRLQUFstA — TV Land (@tvland) October 11, 2022

Frank Sinatra Enterprises are deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Angela Lansbury who worked closely with Frank Sinatra in ‘The Manchurian Candidate.’ Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this time. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/V62KJ08fJc — Frank Sinatra (@franksinatra) October 11, 2022

2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mug68Qg0WR — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 11, 2022

One of the brightest stars in the last decade—rest in peace Angela Lansbury. The world is a better place because of you. 💕✨ pic.twitter.com/2E26LtKWRI — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) October 11, 2022

I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2022

Rest in peace Angela Lansbury https://t.co/nsVjvJytyZ — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 11, 2022

Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom 💔 pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022