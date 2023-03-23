Andy Cohen Says 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Was a 'Real Reckoning'

Andy Cohen says the Vanderpump Rules reunion has so much action that Peacock is planning to release "extended" versions.

On SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Cohen shared some insight into the highly anticipated season 10 reunion and described the day as a "real reckoning."

The Bravo boss said he filmed one-on-one interviews with Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. The television special will be one of the first times fans of the reality series will see Madix come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend and her ex-friend after it was revealed that Sandoval and Leviss were allegedly having an affair for several months while he was with Madix.

"I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel, so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me, because I had a sense that I wasn't-- now, by the way, I re-asked a lot of the stuff in front of the group, but wanted to get everyone-- and I also, I had things that I had ... my own concerns, I had my own things I wanted to confront them about, things that I had noticed," he said. "I got to do that, so that's how we started and then we brought them in as a group, OK?"

He continued, "So, it was a real reckoning. If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they've done in, what I would say, an impressive manner, confrontational manner, you will get it."

After wrapping filming last month, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to tease what's to come following the Scandoval of it all.

"Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid," Cohen, who was sporting a sweatshirt from Katie Maloney and Madix's new sandwich shop, Something About Her, shared. "And, I got some new merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel. Check it out."

Cohen also posted several snippets of the day's events on his Stories, including videos alongside some of the VPR cast: Maloney, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz.

The reunion was a big day for the cast and crew of the hit reality TV series, as it also marked the first time Leviss and Sandoval had been seen together since news broke of their affair. The duo was photographed having a casual chat together after filming wrapped.

"Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming," a source told ET. "They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day, but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things."

In the pics, which were obtained by Page Six, Sandoval and Leviss, both wearing all black, appeared to have a pleasant chat. Sandoval was smoking a cigarette throughout the catch-up, while Leviss held a water bottle. The pair even decided to extend their talk, as they both sat on the ground outside the studio where the reunion was being filmed to continue their exchange.

Cohen said they filmed so much the day of the reunion that Peacock might offer a solution so fans don’t miss out on anything.

"I think -- I think -- that Peacock is going to release extended versions, so you better subscribe to Peacock. I think you're going to get extras on Peacock and let me tell you: there is a lot of reckoning to get," he shared.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to air in June on Bravo and Peacock.