Andy Cohen Says This Is Pal Anderson Cooper's 'Sexiest Body Part'

Andy Cohen knows what Anderson Cooper's sexiest body part is. During a segment on Watch What Happens Live, Cohen asked his pal shady questions, one of which was what the newsman considers to be his sexiest body part.

"I have no sexy body part," Cooper answered, but Cohen was quick to disagree.

"Yes, your eyes," Cohen, 54, told his friend. "It's your eyes!"

"Oh, it's my eyes?" Cooper, 55, questioned. "OK. OK."

Another shady question posed was the last time Cooper watched porn.

"I don't think he's into porn," Cohen answered for Cooper. "He doesn't watch. Do you?"

"I mean... I have," Cooper admitted, before clarifying that, generally, porn is "not my jam."

Cohen and Cooper's longtime friendship has only deepened since they became parents. Cohen is dad to Benjamin, 3, and Lucy, 5 months, while Cooper has Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months.

For April Fools' Day, Cohen posted a cute shot of his and Cooper's oldest kids in the WWHL studio together.

"What I love about this photo is it is so exactly like mini-me versions of Andy and I. Ben is just smiling like he's the host just like Andy -- always happy and stirring s**t," Anderson said of the photo during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in April. "And whenever I'm a guest on Andy's show, I'm staring at him with some confusion like, 'Why did I agree to be here? What am I doing here?'"