Andy Cohen Prays for Missing Childhood Friend's 'Safe Return'

Andy Cohen is seeking help to find an old friend. The 53-year-old Bravo host recently posted a missing persons alert on his Facebook page for his childhood friend, Andrew Neiman, who went missing on May 21.

Neiman is described as a 48-year-old "vulnerable adult" who suffers from schizophrenia. He was last seen at a hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, wearing green hospital scrubs.

Cohen and Neiman both attended Clayton High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

The TV personality told Page Six, "Andy is younger than me, but we went to the same camp -- Nebagamon in Wisconsin -- and the same high school. I'm praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St. Louis."

Neiman's sister, Emily Abramson, also spoke with Page Six, saying Neiman suffered a psychotic break while staying with her family.

She described her brother as a "wonderful, spiritual guy," who has a special love for his 9-year-old daughter.

A GoFundMe page with a goal of $40,000 was set up by Neiman's family to hire a private investigator as the search continues.

Any information on Neiman’s whereabouts should be reported to the hotline 845-687-3066.