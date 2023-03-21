Andy Cohen Explains Why He Yelled at Larsa Pippen During ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Reunion

Andy Cohen is finally admitting why he yelled at Larsa Pippen during The Real Housewives of Miami reunion.

On Monday’s episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo honcho admitted to yelling at the 48-year-old reality star over her treatment of co-star Nicole Martin.

"[I] do want to give you a little more inside tea, which is everyone was speculating after the Housewives of Miami reunion," he shared. "I posted something saying, 'I yelled at Larsa [Pippen] and I apologize, Larsa.' And so people have been trying to figure out, well, what did I yell at her about? What did I get so heated about? And I, to be honest with you, I kind of remembered, but then when I saw the clips, I was like, ah-ha. That was it."

Cohen revealed that he did not appreciate Pippen bringing up the fact that Martin's 3-year-old son, Greyson — who she welcomed with fiancé Anthony Lopez — was born out of wedlock.

"I usually don't editorialize and I did with The Housewives of Miami. Basically Larsa was kind of — it seemed to me — weaponizing to Nicole that her child was born out of wedlock," he explained. "Like she was saying, 'I could be calling out that your son was born out of wedlock.' Now when you say, 'I could be using something as a weapon,' you're basically doing it."

"And it was a little bit of semantics because Nicole kept saying, 'You called my son a bastard.' And she said, 'I didn't, I just said he was born out of wedlock.' And to me, to even bring it up... So then I said, 'Well, that was an a**hole thing to say to her,' and I was pretty heated about it."

Cohen added that he felt he needed to speak up as a single father of two to his 10-month-old daughter, Lucy, and 4-year-old son, Benjamin.

"And it will come as no surprise to anyone why I got so heated. I have two children. I'm a single dad of two children," he said. "So there is no other person, there is no other parent. But I got super sensitive to the idea of that being weaponized. And that's why I jumped in there, and there you go."

While filming the RHOM reunion in January, Cohen issued a public apology to Pippen on his Instagram.

"We're still shooting and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," he said.

Off-camera, Pippen asked, "Are you going to apologize?"

The Real Housewives of Miami is streaming on Peacock.