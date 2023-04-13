Andy Cohen Debunks a Rumor About 'The Real Housewives' Franchise

Andy Cohen is putting rumors to rest. The Bravo boss addressed The Real Housewives hearsaythat’s recently been making the rounds.

On Tuesday, it was announced that BravoCon is heading to Las Vegas for its third annual convention. The iconic fan experience, which celebrates all things Bravo, will run Nov. 3-5 at Caesars Forum.

As soon as event news became public, fans started to speculate that Bravo would be adding Las Vegas to the Housewives list and would make the announcement during BravoCon.

During his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, on Thursday, the 54-year-old host shot those rumors down.

"People are really excited about BravoCon in Vegas. I'm getting so many questions about it. And I just wanna nip something in the bud right now because there is a rumor that is building online that I need to address so that we can move on," Cohen said.

"Because I don't want this, I know how this is gonna go. It's going to, it's gonna blossom and fester and snowball. There is a train of thought that, of thinking we will be announcing at BravoCon in Vegas, TheReal Housewives of Las Vegas. And I am here to tell you, we are not, no, just we are not. There is no Housewives of Vegas. We are not announcing a Housewives of Vegas. So just stand down. That's not happening. So I just want to, so we can all move on and move forward. OK, that's not happening."

Cohen also took this opportunity to shoot down another rumor that’s been going around, that Bravo is planning to announce New Orleans or other cities as possibilities for the Housewives series.

"We're not developing any, there was just a rumor about Real Housewives of New Orleans and I happen to know that there is a production company who we work with all the time, who was just casting women in New Orleans to see if there was a show to be done in New Orleans. I think they are pitching it to Bravo. This wasn't Bravo seeking out," said Cohen.

He added, "A lot of times there will be, a lot of times someone will, people will start DMing me saying, 'I know you're doing Scottsdale. I want to be on the casting,' whatever. I'm like, sometimes there are production companies that are just fishing around, not even at the behest of Bravo, but just because they are looking for women and they're gonna bring them to Bravo and try to pitch Bravo on the idea. So that's my rumor debunk today."