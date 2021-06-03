Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Are the Cutest Birthday Besties as They Celebrate With Surprise Bash

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are celebrating another trip around the sun!

The besties had a joint surprise party, thrown by their close friends. The Bravo star turned 53 on Wednesday, while the CNN journalist turned 54 on Thursday.

"Gemini Twins: ACTIVATE! Happy Birthday to my friend, AC2 partner, and brilliant Daddy. Our lives are all better with you in them, Anderson. (Thanks to the Consuelos’ for the cakes; and to SJ, Liza, & Bruce for the surprise party!)" Cohen wrote alongside a video of the two getting their birthday cakes while at a restaurant.

The comments section was filled with birthday messages for the two.

For his June 2nd birthday, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host posted a throwback photo of himself.

"In honor of my birthday today, here’s a pic of me at 20 smoking on Jim Morrison’s grave," he captioned the snap.

Cooper also wished his best friend a happy birthday with a photo of the two, adding, "Happy Birthday @bravoandy! So proud of all you’ve done, the person you are, and the dad you’ve become!"

And on June 3rd birthday, Cooper shared a sweet photo of himself and his 1-year-old son, Wyatt.

"Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes! I am really touched by all the kind thoughts. Getting to see my little boy’s joy-filled face everyday, and watching him grow, is the best present I could ever receive," he wrote.

The two have been bonding over being dads. Cohen is father to 2-year-old son Benjamin. During an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in May, Cooper joked about getting all the "Ben-me-downs."

"But they're such different styles, your kids," co-host and fellow Cohen friend Kelly Ripa noted.

"Well, that's the thing. A lot of the clothes that Andy gets have a lot of razz-a-ma-tazz in them," Cooper said. "There's a lot of tie-dye Grateful Dead stuff, which, I don't know that that's Wyatt's vibe at this point."

However, last year Cohen told ET, "[Wyatt] is wearing all of Ben's hand-me-downs, and he's got a great wardrobe ready for him. It is so funny because I just sent Anderson a picture of Ben in his pajamas this morning, and I said, 'Do you like these?' He goes, 'I love them, I can't wait!'"

For more on the two besties and dads, watch below.