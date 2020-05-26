Andrea Bocelli Opens Up About His 'Swift and Full Recovery' From Coronavirus

Andrea Bocelli has beaten COVID-19, and is now opening up about his "swift and full recovery."

The 61-year-old singer said in a statement given to ET on Tuesday that he decided not to reveal his diagnosis until now, "out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences."

"The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected -- albeit mildly -- me and certain members of my family," Bocelli's statement read. "I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family's privacy."

"We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March," the statement continued. "Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for Covid, my response was an immediate 'yes.' A modest — but fundamental — gesture, through which I am playing my small part."

Bocelli first revealed news of his coronavirus recovery to reporters at a hospital in Pisa, Italy, adding at the time that he was now giving plasma for research. According to a report from La Stampa, Bocelli said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 10 after taking a test, and that his wife, Veronica, and two of his children also tested positive. All are fine now, the outlet reports.

