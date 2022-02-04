André Leon Talley Among Icons Revisiting Their Careers in 'Dear' Season 2: Watch

André Leon Talley is among a new group of icons revisiting their careers in season 2 of Dear. As teased in the trailer, the late fashion editor and former Vogue creative director participated in an episode of the Apple TV+ unscripted series, in which he reflects on his cultural impact through letters from fans, before his death at age 73 in January.

The episode also reunited Talley with the series creator, R.J. Cutler, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker behind the acclaimed documentary The September Issue, which chronicled the making of the fall Vogue issue.

While Talley made a lasting impression in the 2009 documentary, viewers will get to see a different side of him as he learns about the impression he made on generations of fashionistas that rose in the wake of his career.

“André, you saw the beauty in me at a time when I couldn’t see it in myself,” a fan’s letter reads.

Talley appears along with several other internationally recognized leaders, entertainers and athletes, including Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Laird Hamilton and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Dear season 2 premieres Friday, March 4 on Apple TV+.

