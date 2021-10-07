Ana Navarro Slams 'Shark Tank' Judge Barbara Corcoran After She Body Shames Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'

Ana Navarro has Whoopi Goldberg's back. On Thursday's episode of The View, Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran made a joke that didn't sit well with Navarro.

It all started when the ladies began discussing Good American CEO Emma Grede becoming the first Black female to be a guest shark on Shark Tank. The hosts praised Grede for promoting positive body images with size-inclusive jeans, leading Goldberg to ask, "Will they fit this COVID [butt]?"

Sunny Hostin and Navarro both assured their 65-year-old co-host that the clothing would fit her. Corcoran then commented, "And when you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs!"

Goldberg and the rest of the panel were clearly taken aback by the joke, but it was Navarro that came for Corcoran and what she was currently wearing on The View. "Whoopi, let me just tell you something," she began before pointing to the 72-year-old Shark Tank judge, "Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV."

Navarro then ripped up her index cards as everyone around the table laughed. "Donald Trump Jr. tried that on me. It didn’t work!” the 49-year-old co-host added, referring to a dig that the former president’s son made about Navarro’s weight. “No, no, no."

Barbara Corcoran calls Whoopi fat today on #TheView All in good fun or inappropriate? pic.twitter.com/1p6ICbZnKa — Here We Go With This (@Herewegowitit) October 7, 2021

Corcoran later apologized for her comment about Goldberg in a video posted to Twitter that she captioned, "Love ya Whoopi."

"I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I've known Whoopi for years," she began. "I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.

This isn't the first time the ladies of The View have made headlines in recent weeks. Just before they were to interview Vice President Kamala Harris, Navarro and Hostin tested positive for COVID-19. It was later revealed that those tests were false positives.

