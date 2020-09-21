Amy Sherman-Palladino Sends 'Gilmore Girls' Fans Wild With Her Home Decor at the Emmys

Oy with the poodles! Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino took fans to Stars Hollow during the semi-virtual 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. Both were nominated this year for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but fans of the couple's other hit show, Gilmore Girls, got excited after catching a glimpse into their home.
Before the winner was announced, host Jimmy Kimmel joked, "The key match-up to watch here is Amy Sherman-Palladino versus her husband, Dan. Will a marriage crumble before our eyes?"
The camera then cut to the Palladinos, who were seated together in front of their mantle at home amid the semi-virtual show. While many focused on the fact that Sherman-Palladino outdid herself in the hat department, others noticed the massive Dragonfly Inn sign hanging above the couple's fireplace.
The Dragonfly Inn was featured in Gilmore Girls as the inn renovated and reopened by Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) in season 4 of the show. It served as the setting for many of the show's famous scenes through season 7 and into the show's Netflix reboot, A Year in the Life.
Here's how Gilmore Girls fans reacted online.
Neither of the Palladinos took home the directing Emmy, but they both won for Outstanding Music Supervision on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
For more from this year's Emmys, watch the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT: