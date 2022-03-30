Amy Schumer Says She's 'Triggered and Traumatized' by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Amy Schumer is sharing her take on the Oscars' most controversial moment after co-hosting the 94th annual show on Sunday.

The 40-year-old comedian took to Instagram early Wednesday morning, posting about the moment where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock live on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the broadcast.

Though Schumer began her post with a joke about her new Hulu series, Life & Beth, she went on to note, "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."

Without directly calling out Smith's actions, Schumer noted, "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad."

Schumer was one of three female co-hosts along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and praised their collective efforts.

"Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed," she concluded.

Neither Sykes nor Hall have publicly spoken out in the wake of the incident. Smith has released a public apology to Rock on social media, writing, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

Directly apologizing to Rock, he noted, "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Following the events of Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a "formal review" of the incident to "explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."