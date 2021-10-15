'America's Got Talent: Extreme' Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Updates Fans From Hospital After Stunt Injury

America's Got Talent: Extreme contestant Jonathan Goodwin is updating his fans after a very serious injury. The stuntman and escape artist shared a selfie from his hospital bed, showing off some severe burns and cuts on his face.

Saying his life "took a complete left turn" a few days ago, Goodwin added, "I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear… because I was protected by love. Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos it's good s**t. To death I say nananana boo boo… and to the rest of you… watch this space."

Goodwin noted he has a "long road to recovery" and added, "But I have a lot left to do in this world."

The reality star was overwhelmed by the "outpouring of love" he received from all over the world while fighting for his life in the hospital.

Goodwin was hospitalized last Thursday after suffering injuries while rehearsing a stunt for the show.

The incident caused AGT: Extreme to halt production.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident," a spokesperson for the competition show told ET in a statement. "In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."

According to TMZ, Goodwin was suspended in the air and locked in a straitjacket, flanked on either side by cars hanging and rigged to crash into each other at a certain time. Instead the cars crushed Goodwin, triggering an explosion.

Goodwin previously competed on Britain's Got Talent in 2019, making it to the finals, then on America's Got Talent in 2020, finishing as a semifinalist. He returned for the spinoff series, America's Got Talent: Extreme. The series is hosted by Terry Crews and judged by Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana.