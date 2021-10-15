'America's Got Talent: Extreme' Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Rushed to Hospital After Stunt Goes Wrong

America's Got Talent: Extreme contestant Jonathan Goodwin is currently fighting for his life in the hospital after a stunt he attempted went wrong.

A spokesperson for AGT told ET, "During a rehearsal last evening for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act. He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

Production sources told TMZ that during the stunt, Goodwin was "suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire" with two cars suspended on either side of him swinging back and forth. The stunt was for Goodwin to free himself from the straitjacket and fall on an air mattress before getting crushed by the swinging cars in mid-air.

According to the site, the stunt went wrong and the cars collided with Goodwin in between them. The impact caused the cars to explode in a giant fireball and Goodwin fell to the ground, hitting his head.

Goodwin competed on Britain's Got Talent in 2019, making it to the finals, then on America's Got Talent in 2020, finishing as a semifinalist. He returned for the spinoff series, America's Got Talent: Extreme. The series is hosted by Terry Crews and judged by Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana.

ET previously spoke with Goodwin about his dangerous stunts.

"There are an awful lot of elements involved, things that can go wrong," he told ET in 2020. "But part of the job is mitigating all of that, to know exactly what can go wrong, you know, as much as I want it to go right."

He also spoke about keeping his cool when faced with terrifying situations like being set on fire.

"It's one of the most intense examples of concentration that you could possibly have," he said at the time. "You know, I'm not really thinking about anything other than the task that I have to accomplish because if I allow myself to get freaked out, you know, then that's when something's gonna go wrong, and I'm gonna get hurt."