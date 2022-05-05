‘America's Got Talent: Extreme’ Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Reveals He's Paralyzed After On-Set Injury

America’s Got Talent contestant Jonathan Goodwin is paralyzed. On Wednesday, the stuntman shared that six months after his on-set injury during rehearsals for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, he is now wheelchair bound.

“Six months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me…he didn’t see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels,” Goodwin captioned a picture posted on Instagram of him sitting in a wheelchair, holding his dog. “A lot has changed in the last six months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model.”

Goodwin further clarified the extent of his injuries on his Instagram Stories. "Thanks for all the love and lovely messages," he wrote over a selfie. "To answer some questions.. I have a T11 spinal cord injury which means I'm paralyzed from the waist down. It's likely a permanent sitch. If any of you want to race though, I'm pretty sure I can beat you. #BringIt."

Instagram/@jonathangoodwinofficial

Goodwin, who also competed on Britain's Got Talent in 2019 and on America's Got Talent in 2020, was met with love from his followers.

“You will inspire and have a fabulous life! Please look at my dear friend @aronanderson who I’m currently on DWTS with in Sweden, never known a standing person that dares to do what he does and not he is even in the quarter finals with me dancing! He is a true inspiration and motivational speaker and his mantra is that anything is possible even rolling!” wrote Britain’s Got Talent alum Jasmine Takacs wrote.

“Jonathan I love your attitude and positivity sending you our love. Keep it up buddy 💪,” athlete Alan Jones Silva wrote.

In October, a spokesperson for America's Got Talent told ET that during a rehearsal for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, "an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act."

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care," the statement continued. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

According to TMZ, Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire, with two cars on either side of him swinging back and forth. He was attempting a stunt where he would free himself from the straitjacket and land on an air mattress before the cars crushed him.

TMZ reported at the time that the stunt went wrong, and the cars collided with Goodwin in between them. The impact caused the vehicles to explode in a giant fireball and Goodwin fell to the ground, hitting his head

Days after the accident, Goodwin shared a message with his followers on Instagram from his hospital bed, and in February, Goodwin posed with his fiancée while sharing that after four months, he was out of the hospital.

Prior to his on-set accident, ET spoke with Goodwin about his dangerous stunts. "There are an awful lot of elements involved, things that can go wrong," he told ET in 2020. "But part of the job is mitigating all of that, to know exactly what can go wrong, you know, as much as I want it to go right."