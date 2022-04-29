'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Arrested for Allegedly Planting Listening Device

Laine Hardy has been arrested. The American Idol winner was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday, inmate booking records show. Hardy turned himself into authorities Friday morning after police issued a warrant for his arrest, CBS News reports.

In a statement to ET, Louisiana State University said that Hardy was arrested and booked for "violation of 15:1303-- Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication." Hardy allegedly placed a recording device in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room at LSU, according to an affidavit for Hardy's arrest warrant, which was obtained by ET.

Hardy responded to the allegations on Twitter, writing, "Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department."

"I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans," he wrote. "However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

Earlier this month, police were called to LSU's Azalea Hall, where an unnamed victim told police that she'd discovered a recording device hidden under her futon, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the victim claimed that her ex-boyfriend, whom she identified as Hardy, admitted on Snapchat to placing a "bug" in her room, though he claimed to have removed it. The victim shared a screenshot of Hardy's Snapchat message with authorities, per the affidavit. Police were able to download recorded audio files from the device, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Hardy and the unnamed victim dated from November 2021 to February 2022, years after Hardy's season-winning stint on American Idol in 2019.