'American Idol' Contestant Nutsa Gives Tearful Apology to Katy Perry After Judge Urges Her to Have 'Grace'

One emotional singer shared her side of the story after being accused by a fellow contestant of sleeping through rehearsals for their duet during last week's episode of American Idol.

Nutsa, a 25-year-old performer from Tbilisi, Georgia, made it through to the next round while her duet partner, Carina Deangelo, did not progress.

Calling the tense exchange during the duets the "hardest emotional experience that I've had in my life ever," Nutsa gave her side of the story during Sunday's episode of Idol, apologizing to the judges.

After judge Katy Perry told Nutsa to have "more grace," Nutsa explained why she didn't stand up for herself amid her duet partner's criticisms.

"I wanted to apologize because I felt very bad when you said to me 'more grace, more grace' and I wanted to tell also my side of the story," Nutsa told Perry. "And I felt so bad, I was, like, frozen. I didn't want to bring negative energy, so that's why I didn't say nothing. I thought because I didn't speak up and I could not speak because I didn't want to cry on stage, but after I left the stage, I was destroyed, so I wanted to apologize for that."

'American Idol'

Perry gave Nutsa a hug and clarified her comments.

"What I meant by grace is that it's OK to be determined and ambitious and edgy and strong, but also with grace," Perry noted. "I really relate to you because I know what it means to be a strong woman, to really be strong and never break, to never feel like anything could get to me and that's not real. I think they're seeing you're a real person with a big heart and a big talent."

After the emotional moment, Nutsa redeemed herself with an energetic performance of Tina Turner's "Proud Mary," which moved her forward to the Top 24 of the competition.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.