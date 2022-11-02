'American Idol' Alum Gabby Barrett Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Welcome to the world, Augustine Boone Foehner! American Idol alum Gabby Barrett, 22, announced the birth of her second child on Wednesday.

"Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother," Barrett captioned a blurred photo of the new bundle of joy and his older sister, Baylah May. "What a precious gift from our Lord!"

Barrett's husband, 26-year-old Cade Foehner, shared the same photo and caption to his Instagram. The couple first announced they were expecting again on Mother's Day earlier this year.

"My son. 💙 Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day," Barrett wrote beneath video from her ultrasound.

The pregnancy announcement came about a year after Barrett told ET that they weren't planning to expand their family very quickly.

"Definitely not soon -- unless the Lord just decides he wants to give that, then I'm totally OK with that -- but we'll probably wait a little bit and just kind of enjoy [Baylah] and enjoy getting back on the road and stuff," the singer said in June 2021. "But we'll definitely be adding [to our family] for sure."

Baby Baylah only waited about four months before hitting the road with her parents' tour, and by all accounts, she fit right in.

"She's so sweet. She's such a good baby. [We're] extremely blessed. Thank you, Lord," Barrett said at the time. "She is extremely content, very easygoing, very good to travel with, all of those things. She's a sweetie."

Congrats to the family!