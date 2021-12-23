Amelia Hamlin Says She 'Completely Lost' Her Sense of Self in 2021 After Scott Disick Breakup

Amelia Hamlin is reflecting on the past year. As 2021 comes to a close, the 20-year-old model took a moment to take a look back at the last months, revealing that she "completely lost" her sense of self.

"2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true… the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from 2021. "the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

This year also marked the year that Hamlin and Scott Disick broke up after nearly a year of dating. The two were first linked in October 2020. The former couple called it quits in September, shortly after Disick's alleged DMs about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker's relationship.

In the months since their split, both Hamlin's mom, Lisa Rinna, and dad, Harry Hamlin, have talked about her romance with the 38-year-old reality star.

During a late November episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 70-year-old actor responded to a fan who wanted to know the reason behind the breakup, and if he was secretly happy that his daughter was no longer with Scott.

Harry called the question "interesting," and said, "Look, Amelia's doing great. She's living in New York and she's having the time of her life solo. I have no idea, I didn't pull the curtain, I have no idea what exactly happened there. I'm just glad that she is solo, put it that way."

Lisa also weighed in on the split during an October WWHL episode, and touched on if the alleged DM scandal played a part in the breakup.

"Well, I don't think that was helpful. There's never one reason why, I think, people split up," she candidly said. "You know, now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal."

For more on the breakup, see below.