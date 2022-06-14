Amber Heard's Rep Denies Claim She's Been Cut From 'Aquaman' Sequel: 'Slightly Insane'

Amber Heard’s team is shutting down any speculation that she has been cut from the Aquaman sequel and that her character, Mera, is being recast. On Tuesday, after reports began to circulate online that the 36-year-old actress has been cut from the film, her team says it’s not true.

"The rumor mill continues as it has from day one -- inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” a spokesperson for Heard tells ET.

Heard starred alongside Jason Momoa in the original DC film. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in production. Speculation about the actress’ involvement has swirled, ever since she began her high-profile trial with ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Earlier this month, a verdict was reached in the deformation case brought against Heard by Depp. In the end, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Depp's punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap. Heard was awarded $2 million by the jury in compensatory damages for her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages.

On Tuesday, during the first part of her Today show interview, the Justice League actress stood by everything she said on the stand -- despite what the jury believed. "Of course -- to my dying day will stand by every word of my testimony," she told Savannah Guthrie.

When asked if Depp stating that he never hit Heard was a lie, she responded, "Yes, it is."

Heard also stood by the fact that she believed that social media had an unfair influence on the case. "I think [the] vast majority of this trial was played out on social media," she said.

"I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok and the jury’s not immune to that," Heard noted. "I think even the most well-intentioned juror -- it would have been impossible to avoid this."

She continued, "Even if you think that I'm lying," she later said, "you still couldn’t tell me, look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation."

Earlier this week, a source told ET that the Today interview is only the start of what’s to come from Heard in the aftermath of the trial, adding that she "is feeling more optimistic now."

"She is confident that her side will come out eventually," the souce said. "She has a plan and strategy to make a comeback over the next year."