Amber Heard Returns to the Stand, Emotionally Details How She's Suffered From Alleged Johnny Depp Trauma

Amber Heard returned to the stand on Thursday in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her, and claimed she has suffered through severe trauma as a result of the trial.

The Aquaman actress grew emotional as she detailed the alleged insults she says are lobbed at her even while trying to walk into the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

"Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life used to humiliate me," Heard claimed. "People want to kill me and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that. Johnny threatened, promised me that if I ever left him, he'd make me think of him every single day I lived." Back in July 2021, the actress revealed she welcomed a baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard, via surrogate.

Heard also alleged undergoing daily panic attacks and, due to the legal drama she's currently embroiled in, can't have a career, among other things.

"I woke up every day with panic attacks until I realized I could do something about it. I'm not a saint. I'm not trying to present myself as one but I selfishly found relief in using what I live through to give a voice to people who don't have a voice. I would not wish this situation on my worst enemy. As I stand here today, I can't have a career, I can't have people associate with me and I can't do charity work."

The 36-year-old actress also seemingly referenced Depp's court antics in her testimony.

"I'm not sitting in this courtroom snickering," she said. "I'm not sitting in this courtroom laughing and making snide jokes. This is horrible. This is painful and this is humiliating for any human being to go through. Perhaps it's easy to forget that I'm a human being."

She added, "I don't deserve this. The attacks on me, the campaign that Johnny has elicited millions of people to do on his behalf, torture me."

The trial is in its sixth and final week, with Heard and Depp's legal teams having now rested their cases. Closing arguments are set to begin Friday. The judge said jury deliberations may begin Friday afternoon. If a verdict is not reached Friday, deliberations would continue Tuesday.