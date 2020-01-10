Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 50% on UGG Boots, Slippers and Sandals

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Shop massive deals on UGGs on Amazon. The footwear brand is offering low prices during the Amazon Fall Sale. Deals on various UGG shoe styles for women, men and kids are available to add to cart such as slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots.
Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig
Shop ET Style's selection of the best UGG deals on Amazon.
