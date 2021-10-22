Amanda Knox and Husband Christopher Robinson Welcome a Baby Girl

Amanda Knox is a mom!

The criminal justice activist and her husband, Christopher Robinson, welcomed a baby girl. Knox shared the news of her daughter's birth on her Instagram on Friday, explaining why this would be the only photo she would share of her little one.

She wrote that since her exoneration she has "struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love."

"I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered, but I'm doing the best I can. Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media," she shared. "I'm so grateful to everyone who has wished @emceecarbon and I well on our journey to parenthood. Thank you for believing in us."

In aNew York Timesarticle, Knox shared that her daughter's name is Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson. She also explained her concerns about announcing her baby's birth.

"I’m still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on [my daughter’s] head,” she expressed. "I will say I’m excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom. ‘Cause it’s like, my brain is just there."

Knox first revealed she was pregnant in August, during an episode of the Labyrinths: Getting Lost With Amanda Knox podcast. Their pregnancy came following a heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered in May.

"That's right, we're pregnant," Knox exclaimed at the time. "We've been recording audio of our own experience since day one. Stay tuned for our next miniseries, 280 days, where we take you on an intimate journey from conception to birth."

Knox and Robinson got engaged in November 2018. They went on to tie the knot in February 2020.