Amanda Kloots Shares Pic of the Beautiful Vase She Made Out of Nick Cordero's Ashes

Nick Cordero's widow made a special item to honor her late husband. Amanda Kloots took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of herself with the vase that she and her 1-year-old son, Elvis, made with some of Cordero's ashes. The Broadway star died in July due to complications of COVID-19.

"My beautiful vase that Elvis and I made with some of Nicks ashes is done!" Kloots captioned the pic. "I cannot believe how it turned out. @emilytyra and @rarebirdgoods is truly amazing for this gorgeous gift."

"Elvis and I put our handprints into the clay before it was fired and then she glazed the vase and added the heart design," she continued. "I intend to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it."

Kloots first posted about the vase in September, sharing a photo of herself and Elvis behind a pottery wheel.

"Elvis and I had a special afternoon today," she wrote at the time. "My girlfriend from years on Broadway has an incredible pottery business in LA and she invited us to make pottery using some of Nick's ashes. I have recently learned how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it is beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living!"

"... This was so incredible and really felt special. A way to turn something sad into something joyful," she added. "... I think it’s so beautiful what you can do with ashes to keep someone you love alive."

Watch the video below for more on Kloots.