Amanda Kloots Says Losing Nick Cordero Gets Harder Each Day

Amanda Kloots is reflecting on her loss one month after her husband's death. Nick Cordero's widow took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal how she and her son, 1-year-old Elvis, are coping following the actor's death.

Cordero died last month after a months-long battle with the coronavirus, during which he had his leg amputated and underwent multiple procedures. He was 41.

"Dear Nick, it’s been one month since you’ve been gone," she wrote alongside a sweet selfie with Cordero. "I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more."

"I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis," Kloots continued. "Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always."

Kloots' post is one of many she's shared in the wake of her husband's death. Most recently she noted that "a piece of Nick is still alive" in their son.

"I am so grateful for that," she wrote.

Prior to that, Kloots admitted that new things about her husband's death are "hitting me on a daily basis."

"The pain of everything has recently begun to stop me in my tracks," she wrote. "I’ll be doing something and I freeze, unable to think or move. My gut aches, it actually aches deeper than I ever knew it could."

