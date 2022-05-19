Amanda Kloots on Dating Two Years After Husband Nick Cordero's Death: "I Want to Love Again"

Nearly two years since Nick Cordero tragically died at 41 following a harrowing battle with COVID-19, his wife, Amanda Kloots, is forging ahead -- but not without grief.

Kloots, mother to their 2-year-old son, Elvis, and a co-host on The Talk, has risen to fame since documenting her husband's battle publicly in the early height of the pandemic. In a new interview on CBS Mornings, Kloots shed light on her life today, which is not without pangs of loss. As Kloots put it, the grief will hit her like "a ton of bricks out of nowhere," for example, when a Journey song comes on in the car -- a song Cordero previously sang on Broadway.

"I miss having somebody to come home to and I miss laughing with somebody. Every time I retell this story, it's amazing how helpful it is in this grieving journey," she said during the interview. "Grief does not stop. Loss, death -- it does not end."

While she made it clear there's no replacing her husband of nearly three years, Kloots did confirm she has been dating, though she's not currently seeing anyone.

"I want to love again. I want to have another person in my life," she shared. "I want Elvis to have a father figure in his life."

However, that doesn't mean forgetting his late dad. "You're not taking the place of Nick. It’s not ever that," she clarified. "It's just that Nick was a part of my life."