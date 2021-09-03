Amanda Kloots and Zach Braff Attend Nick Cordero's 'Waitress' Tribute at Show's Reopening

Amanda Kloots and Zach Braff reunited to honor Nick Cordero. The Talk co-host and the actor attended the Broadway reopening of Waitress on Thursday night.

The late Broadway actor, who died following a lengthy battle with COVID-19 in July 2020, originated the role of Earl in the musical back in 2016. Kloots and Cordero's best friend flew out to New York City to watch the show, which included a sweet tribute to the late actor.

"On our way," Kloots wrote alongside a selfie with Braff on their way to Waitress on her Instagram Story. The two also posed for a photo together outside the The Barrymore Theater.

Kloots also shared photos from the reopening, as well as showed off the tribute to her late husband. On the Waitress set was a menu board that read "Big Ol Slice of Live Your Life Pie," which is a nod to Cordero's song, "Live Your Life."

Prior to attending the event, Kloots expressed how sentimental she would be attending the show.

"Thank you to the whole @waitressmusical cast and crew for this special invite and tribute to the original Earl. I’m pretty confident that I will cry through the entire show but I can’t wait to be there ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned a post.

Meanwhile, Friday, Sept. 3 marked what would have been Kloots and Cordero's fourth wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, the fitness instructor shared video and photos from their special day.

"Hey baby! Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us! Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I’ll never ever forget it," she wrote. "I’ll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance. You’ll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life. Here’s to us ❤️."

She also shared more photos from their wedding on her Instagram Story.

Kloots previously opened up to ET about how she's been raising their 2-year-old son, Elvis, as a single mother.

"I tell him so much. I am just so persistent [about] keeping him aware that his dada is around," she told ET back in June. "We listen to Nick's music all the time. As soon as I put on 'Live Your Life,' he starts banging his head like he's in a rock band. It's the cutest thing. We have pictures of Nick everywhere. He kisses this one every night before we go to bed. Before I put him in his crib, I tell him [about] the dreams that he's going to have and they always entail Nick taking him on some sort of adventure."

