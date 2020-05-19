Alison Roman's NYT Column Put on Temporary Hold Following Public Feud With Chrissy Teigen

Alison Roman's New York Times column is on "temporary leave."

The outlet confirmed the news to ET on Tuesday, after the food writer said in an interview with The New Consumer last week that Chrissy Teigen's business empire "horrifies" her, and that Marie Kondo has "capitalized" on her fame.

According to The Daily Beast, which was first to report the news, Roman had a piece that was prepared to run last week amid the controversy, but it was ultimately not published. ET reached out to The New York Times, which had no further comment.

As ET previously reported, Teigen went on a Twitter rant after hearing Roman's controversial comments, telling fans that she was mostly "bummed" because she looked up to the food critic. Roman then issued a lengthy apology for the "stupid, careless and insensitive" remarks she made about the model, as well as Kondo, in the aforementioned interview.

"I'm not the victim here, and my insecurities don't excuse this behavior," Roman wrote in part. "I'm a white woman who has and will continue to benefit from white privilege and I realize that makes what I said even more inexcusable and hurtful. The fact that it didn't occur to me that I had singled out two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege (being blind to racial insensitivities is a discriminatory luxury)."

"I know that our culture frequently goes after women, especially women of color, and I'm ashamed to have contributed to that," she continued. "I want to lift up women and support women of color, my actions indicated the opposite."

Teigen responded again, tweeting, "Thank u for this, @alisoneroman."

"To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u!" she explained. "It wasn't my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!"

A source told ET that Roman is "really depressed" and "feels sick" about the whole situation, adding that "she will change from this."

