Alicia Silverstone Wants TikTok Fans to Know How to Pronounce Her Name Correctly

Alicia Silverstone wants TikTok fans to know that her name is pronounced "Uh-LEE-see-uh," not "Uh-lee-sha."

The Clueless star took to the app on Thursday to correct fans who have been mispronouncing her name. "It doesn't bother me, but my sweet mama didn't like it," Silverstone added in the comments section. "So for her... get it right!"

Fans were quick to comment, writing things like, "Well it seems like I've been saying your name wrong my whole life haha," "Excuse me while I question my entire life," and "Umm, actually it's Cher, but OK."

The 44-year-old actress appears to be having a lot of fun on TikTok since joining the app earlier this month. Her first two videos featured her stepping back into the iconic yellow plaid jacket she wore while portraying Cher in 1995's Clueless.

"Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok," she captioned her first video, set to Gwen Stefani's "No Doubt."

"Thank you for the incredible welcome TikTok!" another post read. "I'm totally feeling the love."

Of course, Silverstone's first name isn't the only one fans have been mispronouncing all this time. Stars like Rihanna, Kesha and Khloé Kardashian have recently made headlines about how to say their name correctly.

Hear more in the video below: