Alexander Skarsgard Confirms Birth of First Baby, Says 'Succession' Fans Will Be 'Shocked' by End (Exclusive)

Congratulations are in order for Alexander Skarsgard!

The Succession actor confirmed that he welcomed his first child with girlfriend Tuva Novotny to ET's Rachel Smith at the season 4 premiere Monday evening at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

"Thank you very much," Skarsgard said with a smile when he was congratulated on his family's new bundle of joy. Skarsgard and Novotny were spotted out in November with their baby.

He proudly showed off a stuffed animal he received at the premiere. "I got this on the red carpet," the 46-year-old actor said, sharing a glimpse of the toy. "Thank you, thank you."

On the critically-lauded HBO drama, Skarsgard plays Lukas Matsson, a savvy tech CEO whose streaming company, GoJo, is merging with Logan Roy's Waystar Royco. The actor, who joined the series in season 3, had a difficult time articulating how Succession fans will react to the ending of the final episode but offered an intriguing tease.

"It's hard to say [how viewers will react]. I think it's tremendously well-written, this season. I can't say, like, 'You'll be satisfied,'" Skarsgard said honestly. "People will be very shocked, very surprised by the end of the season, for sure. And I hope that people feel that the show leaves them on a high but also wanting more."

He also shared that he's spreading the wealth this season, sharing the screen with other cast members outside of his usual scene partners last season.

"This season I had -- without giving anything away -- I worked with some other people as well, which was a real treat. Not to say last season wasn't phenomenal with Brian [Cox] and Jeremy [Strong] and Kieran [Culkin]," Skarsgard hinted. "Incredible. Incredible."

The Swedish actor praised the cast for welcoming him in with open arms, calling them all "lovely."

"Especially coming onto the show after two and a half years... I was really grateful because they're really sweet themselves. They're welcoming and hospitable and invited me, and so generous with their time and energy," Skarsgard said. "It made my job very easy. So talented. It's crazy."

As for what he's taken away from playing Lukas these past two seasons, Skarsgard noted his character is driven by competition -- it just so happens that it involves billions of dollars.

"I don't think he's driven by greed or the need to accumulate more wealth. I think it became -- he's very competitive -- just like a game, any other game. It happened to be about a multi-billion-dollar company acquisition but for him, it's like any other game," he said. "'This should be impossible.' 'Oh really? Then I'm going to make it happen.' That game was a lot of fun to play."

The final season of Succession premieres Sunday, March 26 on HBO.