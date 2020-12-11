Alex Trebek's Wife Shares Sweet Wedding Photo and Thanks Fans for Their Support and Compassion

Alex Trebek's wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, is looking back with love. The widow of the beloved TV icon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt memory of her late husband.

Jean posted a romantic flashback photo from her and Alex's wedding in 1990. In the snapshot, Alex is sliding the ring on the beautiful bride's finger during their gorgeous ceremony.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity," Jean captioned the photo, in which the always-classy Jeopardy host looked particularly chic in a white tuxedo, while Jean beamed in a striking white wedding dress.

"Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," Jean wrote. "Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."

The post comes three days after the acclaimed game show host died on Nov. 8, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

On Monday, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Mike Richards, Jeopardy's executive producer, who opened up about Alex's last days.

"He had a nice final day. He was out on his swing that he loved with his wife and surrounded by family," Richards shared. "It was a very peaceful day, there were laughs, and then he went to sleep."

"If you know Alex, he did everything that perfectly and even his last day was done that perfectly. I just love that he had a nice, a good last day," he added. "Ultimately, his family came back into town. He was surrounded by everyone and I think he knew that it was his time. He was very at peace with that."

Following the TV icon's death, there was an overwhelming outpouring of love, memories, condolences and tributes that celebrated his indelible mark on the world. For more on Alex's life, legacy, and 30-year romance with his wife, see the video below.