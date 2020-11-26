Alex Trebek Encourages People to 'Keep the Faith' in Heartfelt Thanksgiving Video Filmed Before His Death

In a Thanksgiving message recorded prior to his death, Alex Trebek encouraged kindness -- and told people to "keep the faith" amid tough times. Jeopardy! released the 23-second clip on Thursday, nearly four weeks after Trebek's death on Nov. 8.

"Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen. You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful," the beloved host said in the video. "There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing."

"Keep the faith," he added. "We're gonna get through all of this and we will be a better society because of it."

High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020

New episodes of Jeopardy! featuring Trebek will continue to air through Christmas Day. The game show announced on Monday that it would resume production on Nov. 30 with a rotating slate of guest hosts, starting with Ken Jennings.

"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement shared to the show's social media. "We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues."

"By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers," the statement continued.

