Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Addresses Fatal On-Set Shooting

In a statement on Instagram on Monday, Hilaria addressed the fatal on-set shooting that occurred on Thursday while filming Alec's latest movie, Rust. Alec discharged a prop gun that was inadvertently loaded with a live round that struck and killed Hutchins and hospitalized director Joel Souza.

"My heart is with Halyna," Hilaria wrote. "Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said, 'there are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and the heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

Hilaria received support from famous friends including Melanie Griffith and Katie Couric.

"Sending love to all. Holding you all in my heart. ♥️," Griffith commented.

Meanwhile, Couric wrote, "Holding Halyna, her family and Alec and his family in our hearts."

A source told ET that Alec is "beside himself" over the tragic incident.

"He is incredibly devastated and sick to his stomach over what happened," the source said. "He is still processing everything and dealing with a lot of grief and shock. Hilaria is trying to be there for Alec in the best way she can, but it is a heart-shattering situation for everyone involved."

On Friday, Alec shared a statement and said he was fully cooperating with police.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family."

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he added.